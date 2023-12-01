Thank you for joining us for the inaugural C-Store Women's Event!
See you next year in November 2024!
Interested in attending next year?
You may also contact:
Mike Marino
(Senior Director, Trade Relations)
630.215.3931
FSTradeRelations@winsightmedia.com
Interested in sponsoring next year?
You may also contact:
Brandy Mulcahy
(Vice President, Sponsor Relations Conference)
602.571.0175
SponsorRelations@winsightmedia.com
